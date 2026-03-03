Assam Primary Teachers to Burn Academic Calendar in Protest on March 12

The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has announced a protest programme for March 12, which will include the symbolic burning of the Academic Calendar, in a sharp pushback against fresh directives on assessment schedules.
The demonstration reflects growing frustration within the primary teaching community over what they describe as the systematic undermining of education policy.
ASPTA has issued a clear demand to the authorities: either uphold the policies framed under the Academic Calendar, or discontinue preparing it altogether.
The Association argues that the Calendar — meant to provide a structured and consistent framework for primary education — has been repeatedly altered by multiple layers of the Education Department.
According to ASPTA, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mission has modified the Academic Calendar on some occasions, while administrative authorities have changed it on others, often to accommodate various state government schemes.
The cumulative effect, the Association alleges, has reduced the Academic Calendar to little more than a "mockery" — a document that exists on paper but carries little practical weight in the classroom.
The March 12 protest marks an escalation of teacher grievances and puts pressure on the Assam Education Department to address long-standing concerns about policy consistency at the primary school level.