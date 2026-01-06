Assam: Private school fee fixation proposals extended till Jan 31

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC), Assam, under the Department of School Education, has extended the last date for submission of fee fixation proposals for the academic year 2026–27. As per an official notification issued on December 31, 2025, private schools can now submit their applications without late fine till midnight of January 31, 2026.

The decision was taken following requests from several private schools seeking more time to complete the process. All private educational institutions that have not yet applied for the fee fixation certificate for the academic year 2026–27 have been instructed to submit their applications within the extended deadline.

In a related notice, the Committee reiterated that under the provisions of the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2018, as amended, all non-government educational institutions in the state are required to apply for fee fixation certificates and their renewal within the prescribed timeframe.

For the academic session 2026–27, the online portal for submission of applications remains active from September 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, with the newly announced extension allowing submissions without penalty until January 31, 2026.

The Committee has warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period will be treated as a violation of the Act, and the government may initiate disciplinary action against defaulting non-government educational institutions.

