Assam: Priyanka Gandhi to attend poll meetings today in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Congress’ screening committee chairperson and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Assam today on a two-day visit for the party’s organizational poll-related matters. Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan today, AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh said that Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the screening committee will hold meetings throughout their two-day visit to the state with Block Congress leaders, frontal organisations, and party workers.

Upon her arrival, she will offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple on February 19 and seek blessings before heading to Rajiv Bhawan, where she will remain engaged in screening-related meetings from 11 am until midnight.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said that every effort is being made to complete the screening process at the earliest. After discussions with the central leadership, the first list of the Congress candidates is likely to be released by the end of February. Once the state-level process is completed, the central leadership is ready to finalize the list at any time. “We finalize candidates for 86 seats,” he said.

Gogoi stated that Congress is well ahead in election preparations. He clarified that alliance with like-minded opposition parties is certain, adding that parties aligning with Congress grow stronger, whereas those aligning with BJP tend to weaken. He cited the examples of Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL. On Bhupen Borah’s joining the BJP, Gogoi remarked that even former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal did not receive due respect in the BJP, raising doubts about what respect Borah might receive there.

