Assam Promotes 15 BEEOs to Deputy Inspector of Schools Under Elementary Education Directorate

The Government of Assam has promoted 15 Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) to the post of Deputy Inspector of Schools (DIS) under the Directorate of Elementary Education, according to an official notification issued by the Department of School Education on Sunday.
The promotions were made in the interest of public service based on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting held on March 12, 2026, and will take effect from the date each officer assumes charge of their new posting. The promotions remain subject to reversion without prior notice, and inter-se seniority among the promoted officers will be determined at a later date.
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Dimbeswar Das, BEEO of Kalaigaon, Udalguri — posted as DIS, North Salmara, Bongaigaon.
Md Abul Kashem, BEEO of Sadiya, Tinsukia — posted as DIS, Hailakandi.
Siddhartha Kumud Gogoi, BEEO of North West Jorhat — posted as DIS, Nagaon.
Liladhar Das, BEEO of Barpeta — posted as DIS, Bilasipara, Dhubri.
Bhabesh Kr Talukdar, BEEO of Manikpur, Bongaigaon — posted as DIS, Rangia, Kamrup.
Nirmali Ronghangpi, BEEO of Jugijan, Hojai — posted as DIS, Sivasagar.
Pomilee Teronpi, BEEO of Dimoria, Kamrup Metro — posted as DIS, Haflong, Dima Hasao.
Mukul Konwar, BEEO of Golaghat West — posted as DIS, Sadiya, Tinsukia.
Peter Choudhury, BEEO of Biswanath — posted as DIS, Udalguri.
Ruby Bharaty, BEEO of Boko, Kamrup — posted as DIS, Tamulpur.
Uday Bhaskar Sarma, BEEO of Balipara, Sonitpur — posted as DIS, Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar.
Diganta Pathak, BEEO of Rani, Kamrup — posted as DIS, Salbari, Baksa.
Prema Nath Doley, BEEO of Barbarua, Dibrugarh — posted as DIS, Lakhimpur.
Ramesh Ramchiary, BEEO of Udalguri — posted as DIS, Kajalgaon, Chirang.
Banamali Pegu, BEEO of Dhemaji — posted as DIS, Dhemaji.