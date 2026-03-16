Assam Promotes 15 BEEOs to Deputy Inspector of Schools Under Elementary Education Directorate

The Government of Assam has promoted 15 Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) to the post of Deputy Inspector of Schools (DIS) under the Directorate of Elementary Education, according to an official notification issued by the Department of School Education on Sunday.

The promotions were made in the interest of public service based on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting held on March 12, 2026, and will take effect from the date each officer assumes charge of their new posting. The promotions remain subject to reversion without prior notice, and inter-se seniority among the promoted officers will be determined at a later date.

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