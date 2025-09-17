Assam: Protest against micro-savings bank scam in Barihat

FIR lodged against 11 agents

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Customers of a micro-savings bank in Barihat under Palasbari LAC in South Kamrup staged a strong protest on Sunday after failing to withdraw their deposited money. The aggrieved depositors gathered in front of the bank, shouting slogans such as ‘Micro-savings bank authority beware,’ ‘We want our deposits back,’ ‘Punish the guilty,’ ‘Former president Siraj Ali beware,’ and ‘Shame on the Police.’

Several protesters expressed their anguish saying, “We deposited our hard-earned money here—earned through tea shop work, daily wage labour, farming, and driving. But even after the maturity period has lapsed, we have not received our savings.” They alleged that despite filing complaints earlier with Palasbari police station, the SP’s office, and the District Commissioner, no effective action has been taken, forcing them to resort to protests.

Meanwhile, former president of the bank Siraj Ali claimed that out of 23 appointed agents, 12 absconded with nearly Rs 2 crore, each failing to deposit amounts ranging between Rs 8 to 10 lakh. He rejected allegations of his involvement, asserting that during his 18-year tenure, the accounts were audited annually by government auditors. He further claimed that several agents are still in touch with the bank and working to return the pending deposits.

