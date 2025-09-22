Assam: PSSA Crestfallen at Demise of Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leaders of the Pratibondhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam (PSSA) are a crestfallen lot with the demise of their ‘darling’ Zubeen Garg. Speaking to this reporter, PSSA secretary Nripen Malakar said, “Darling of specially abled people, Zubeen had been associated with PSSA since its inception in 2016. In 2016, we went to Zubeen Garg seeking his support. Without any second thought, Zubeen Garg instantly offered himself as an adviser of PSSA. I saw few people who are bold enough to say something without any second thought.” Malakar said, “Zubeen Garg did enough for differently-abled people. He bore the medical cost of a girl who tried her best to regain her eyesight. In 2023, Zubeen came to the premiere of a film, ‘Rising Sun’. The film is based on a story of specially abled people. After seeing the premiere, Zubeen told us that he would add something to the film. However, his wish remained unfulfilled. We request the government to keep Zubeen immortal among the people.”

