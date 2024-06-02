Assam: PSSA felicitates over 100 meritorious PwD students in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) today felicitated over 100 persons with disabilities (PwDs) who came out successful with flying colours in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and HS (Higheer Secondary) final examinations, 2024.

Delivering the welcome address at the function at the auditorium of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here today, PSSA secretary Nripen Malakar said, “The state government has all along been neglecting differently-abled people. Due to the limited seats at the only higher secondary school for visually challenged students in Guwahati, students have to face problems. Despite repeated appeals to the state government to increase the number of seats in the higher secondary school, the authorities concerned continue to ignore it.“

Noted education Dr. Hitesh Deka said, “Persons with disabilities hold various posts in the upper echelons of offices in both the public and private sectors.”

The Director of Social Justice and Empowerment, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, said, “The state government has taken measures for the welfare of persons with disabilities. Students belonging to PwD can get scholarships up to Rs 14,000.”

Joint Director of Social Justice and Empowerment Rashmi Baruah Gogoi said, “The state government will take measures soon to clear the backlog of posts reserved for PwDs.”

