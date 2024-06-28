Assam: PWD meets road deadline, not before snubbing by High Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State PWD (Road) completed the construction of the connecting road between the Malibagan Hill side and Kharghuli Noonmati Road within the stipulated seven days, but not before the High Court snubbing the department, and taking a dig at it by making a comment that ‘a road is prepared in just two days in the event of a VIP visit, but it takes a long time to complete just 25 metres of an alternative road’.

When the hearing of the PIL (7/2015) resumed today, senior government advocate D. Nath submitted the completion report prepared by the Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads), New Guwahati Territorial Road Division, Guwahati. The report mentioned that ‘the construction of the connecting road between the Malibagan Hill side and Kharghuli Noonmati Road is already complete. However, further seven days’ are required as curing time to allow the plying of vehicles on the road.’

Earlier, in the hearing of the case on June 20, 2024, the High Court rejected the plea of the department for more time and set a seven-day deadline to complete the construction of the road.

The High Court directed the department to complete the curing works within seven days and, thereafter, allow the plying of vehicles. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Vajay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete, put up the matter for hearing on July 17, 2024.

