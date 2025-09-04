Guwahati

Assam: Quack Raju Ahmed Arrested in Morigaon District

In a major breakthrough in the state’s ongoing crackdown against quacks, the Health Department and police jointly arrested a fake medical practitioner, Raju Ahmed, from Mayong in Morigaon district
Guwahati: In a major breakthrough in the state’s ongoing crackdown against quacks, the Health Department and police jointly arrested a fake medical practitioner, Raju Ahmed, from Mayong in Morigaon district on Wednesday.

Ahmed, who had been posing as an MBBS and MD doctor, had been absconding for the last two years before being nabbed. Meanwhile, another quack was apprehended yesterday in Silchar. With these arrests, the total number of fake doctors caught across Assam has risen to 53.

