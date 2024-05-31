Assam: Raj Bhavan celebrates statehood day of Goa in Guwahati city

Guwahati: In continuation with celebrating the spirit of statehood days in different states and Union Territories of the nation, Raj Bhavan, Assam, observed Goa Statehood Day today at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan here.

The function celebrates the close and inherent ties between Assam and Goa and their cultural heritage. Speaking on the occasion, the manager of Saint Xavier’s school, Pamohi Fr. Josely Fernandes, said that Goa has a profound connection with nature and embodies the harmonious coexistence of India’s major religions. He said that regardless of which part of the globe a visitor belongs to, Goa treats everyone well, living up to the ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava”.

He also said that the lush green landscape of the Western Ghats, cascading waterfalls, beautiful beaches, and serene backwaters make Goa a sought-after destination for everyone. The presence of temples and churches side by side exemplifies the message of mutual respect and harmonious coexistence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Don Bosco University, Fr. (Dr.) Jose Palely, remarked that Goa is the “sunshine state” of India. Although the state is the smallest in the country, its strides towards development are notable. The state’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, economic vibrancy, infrastructural development, and social welfare initiatives make Goa an exemplary state.

He also stated, “As we celebrate the Statehood Day of Goa in Assam, it is pertinent to note that Assam shares a similar vibe in terms of natural resources. Be it Kaziranga National Park, the mighty Brahmaputra River, or the Majuli River Island, Assam is also abundantly blessed by nature,” a press release said

