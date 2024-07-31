Assam: Ramen Barua still untraced, NAP worried

GUWAHATI: A premier socio-cultural organization of the state, New Art Players (NAP), has expressed its deep concern over the missing of Ramen Barua, one of Assam's most renowned musicians and composers closely connected with Assam's land and environment. The members of NAP are distressed by the disappearance of Barua, who is one of the founding members of the organisation. They have welcomed the steps taken by the Assam government to locate him. The organization, along with the people of Assam, earnestly hopes for his safe return, believing that his creative works will once again enrich the greater Assamese society. Members of New Art Players are waiting, hopefully, for his return, as stated in a press release.

