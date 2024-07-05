Assam: Ramen Deka inaugurates Phase II project on Samriddhi Poultry

GUWAHATI: State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka inaugurated the Phase II of the SITA funded project namely ‘Samriddhi Poultry: An innovative approach for economic empowerment of rural women of Assam through model egg village’ on July 3, 2024 at Bongsor-Gandhmow cluster under Sualkuchi Development Block of Kamrup Metro district.

The project was funded by State Innovation & Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam and will be implemented by Bongsor-Ganghmow cluster under Sualkuchi Development Block and the project is taken up by the Directorate of Research (Vety), Assam Agriculture University, Khanapara. Earlier, the first phase of the project was implemented at Goriaghuli Cluster under Dimoria Development Block of Kamrup Metro district of Assam which has been a great success.

Addressing the gathering Hon’ble Vice –Chairman Sri Ramen Deka stated that the project will enhance economic security of farm women through increased egg production and placing the egg sector as an enterprise to double farm income. It will also improve gender mainstreaming, capacity building and skill development of rural farm women on improved layer farming. The development of model egg village through Samriddhi Poultry is to increase consumption of eggs among local population providing nutritional security as well as economic status of the family and will act as a tool for self employment and livelihood security. Assistance like poultry shed have been already provided to 20 nos. beneficiaries. Later in the programme, Hon’ble Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka distributed cages for layer, pullet of commercial layers and feed, medicines etc.

The programme was also attended by SITA Co- Vice Chairman Shri Dhruba Prasad Baishya, SITA Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam Shri Joydeep Shukla, Assam State Organizing Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Shri Krishna Kanta Bora, Director of Research (Vety) Dr. Probodh Borah, Principal Investigator of AAU, Khanapara Dr. Mihir Sarma, Sri D.S Hazari ARO SITA along with other officials and many beneficiaries.

Also Read: SITA vice chief Ramen Deka inaugurates Assam Japan Gateway (sentinelassam.com)