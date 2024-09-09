Assam Remembers Balladeer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Programme Organized in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 98th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was observed in the state today. Guwahati also witnessed programmes recalling the balladeer at various places.

Sudhakantha Hazarika’s birth anniversary was celebrated at the Jalukbari Samadhi Kshetra. The event was organized by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of Assam in collaboration with the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute.

The event was attended by Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah as the chief guest. He said in his speech, “Bhupen Hazraika left no aspect of human life to have written songs.”

Professor of Mass Communication at Gauhati University, Dr. Bharati Bharali, delivered a lecture on “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Films” at the event, while Kamal Kakoky, a musician who worked with Dr. Hazarika, shared his experiences and sang a few of his songs.

The event was attended by the principal secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakraborty, the Director of Cultural Affairs, Meenakshi Das Nath, and many others.

Earlier, Minister Bimal Borah paid tribute to Dr. Hazarika and lit a lamp at his statue at the Jalukbari Samadhi Kshetra.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust observed the day as ‘Samannay Divas’ with a daylong programme at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. In the morning, flags were hoisted at the Kalakshetra in the presence of many renowned personalities, besides Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Since 2012, the Trust has been organizing the day ‘Samannay Divas’.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also paid tribute to the maestro at the Jalukbari Samadhi Kshetra in the morning. AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya, president Utpal Sarma, and other officebearers of the student union paid tribute to the legend at Dighalipukhuri by lighting earthen lamps in the evening.

