Assam: Repairing embankments during monsoon is shortsightedness, says AASU

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: “Instead of the dry season, opting to repair embankments during the monsoon reeks of the shortsightedness of the government. The state government should own its failure, and the central government should view the menace of floods in Assam with all sincerity,” said Sankor Jyoti Baruah, general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today.

The AASU general secretary has been visiting the flood-affected areas of the state for the past few days.

Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, “If the Centre doesn’t release a special package to the state government that runs on loans, the situation of the flood-affected people in the state will aggravate further. The government needs to conduct a proper survey and compensate the affected families.”

Led by Sankor Jyoti Baruah, a team of the Sadou Dibrugarh Zila Chatra Santha visited the affected areas of Tengakgat and distributed essential commodities to the affected people today.

The AASU leader said that the state government has failed to supply adequate essential commodities to the relief camps. “In the absence of medication, the situation has turned critical. The government has not taken measures for baby food and elderly people. The rescue operation is yet to pick up pace,” he alleged.

Also Read: Assam: Ageing embankments and erosion aggravate the flood problem (sentinelassam.com)