Assam: Residents demand action against encroachment at Dighalipukhuri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri, once a serene spot for relaxation, has become a hub of chaos and congestion due to indiscriminate parking and unauthorized food stalls. Residents and commuters alike are frustrated with the neglect and ambiguity surrounding the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) stance on the issue.

A concerned parent expressed worries about the safety of children, saying, “I used to bring my kids here regularly, but now I fear for their safety. It’s disheartening to see such negligence towards our children’s well-being.”

The area’s congestion is compounded by vehicles parked opposite the food street, making navigation difficult for pedestrians. Residents are perplexed about whether the GMC has designated a specific spot for vendors or if they are operating illegally.

Local residents and conservationists are urging authorities to take immediate action to evict encroachments and restore Dighalipukhuri’s former glory. “Dighalipukhuri has historical significance and should be protected. This careless attitude must be stopped and swift action taken to preserve Assam’s heritage,” said a resident.

Another resident emphasized, “Encroachment in front of historic Dighalipukhuri should be evicted at any cost, in the interest of the city’s beauty, tourism, and environment.”

