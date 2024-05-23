Assam: Result of Altaf Mazid youth documentary fellowship announced

Guwahati: Young film enthusiast Kalpajyoti Bhuyan has been conferred the ‘Altaf Mazid Youth Documentary Fellowship 2024–25’ for his proposed documentary titled “Dreams of a Forgotten Past”. The fellowship includes financial support worth Rs. 1 lakh to Bhuyan for making the documentary.

The Altaf Mazid Youth Documentary Fellowship is a yearly fellowship envisioned by Trending Now Media in association with the family members of the national award-winning documentary filmmaker Altaf Mazid, who passed away in 2016. It honours the legacy of the late filmmaker and aims to empower young and emerging documentary filmmakers by providing them with resources and mentorship in creating impactful and thought-provoking documentaries on Northeast India, a press release said.

