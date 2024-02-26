Assam: Reunion rally to facilitate ex-servicemen candidates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, organized a grand Ex-Servicemen Reunion rally to honour 26 successful candidates from Assam who secured positions through the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination. The Assam government's recent decision to allocate 2% reservation for Ex-Servicemen in all departments of the state, approved during the 25th Rajya Sainik Board meeting on May 13, 2022, played a pivotal role in this achievement.

The chief guest at the event was Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Hon'ble Minister of GAD, Panchayat, and Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Assam. The ceremony was attended by a significant number of former service officers, junior commission officers (JCOs), and other ranks.

Addressing the successful candidates, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass urged them to work with dedication, honesty, and integrity to contribute to the efficient administration of society. He further encouraged other ex-servicemen to strive for success and qualify for the reserved vacancies in various state departments. The Minister emphasized the importance of the youth joining the Defense Services to serve the nation, assuring them of the state's ongoing commitment to the well-being and welfare of ex-servicemen.

The first batch of successful APSC candidates is set to join the government on March 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the reserved vacancies. Ranjeet Kumar Dass expressed confidence that these individuals would bring positive changes to the administration.

The government's consistent efforts to recognize and support Armed Forces personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families were highlighted during the event. The 2% reservation across all categories-Class I, II, III, and IV-stands as a crucial welfare measure for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the ex-servicemen community in Assam.

Director Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Mazumdar (Retd) of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support provided by the Government of Assam. The continuous commitment has not only positively impacted society but has also garnered widespread recognition and appreciation from the ex-servicemen community.

Also Read: Atharva Foundation donated Ambulance for welfare of ex-servicemen of Assam