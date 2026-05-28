Assam Reviews Rs 371-Crore Watershed Projects, Clears New Action Plan Under PMKSY 2.0

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) meeting under the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) was held to review implementation progress, approve proposals and plan the next phase of watershed development in Assam.

The meeting reviewed 38 watershed projects with a total outlay of Rs 371.36 crore, of which Rs 273.03 crore (74 per cent) has been utilised. It noted that four projects had been completed, while most others had achieved over 80 per cent financial progress.

Officials reported significant outcomes, including treatment of over 14,750 hectares for soil and moisture conservation, development of more than 50,000 hectares of degraded and rainfed land, and construction or renovation of over 1,099 water harvesting structures. The programme has benefited more than 1.7 lakh farmers.

The committee approved the Annual Action Plan for 2026–27 with an outlay exceeding Rs 102 crore, focusing on sustainable resource management, livelihood generation, capacity building and climate-resilient agriculture. It also cleared an incentive framework under the Watershed Janbhagidari initiative to promote community participation. Preparatory measures for WDC-PMKSY 3.0, cluster-based agriculture initiatives and convergence with line departments were also reviewed. Emphasis was placed on timely fund utilisation, monitoring and effective grassroots implementation.

Also Read: Two Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) phases completed in Assam