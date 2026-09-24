Assam Revises Gunotsav 2027 Schedule; School Evaluations to Start January 19

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has revised the schedule for the seventh round of Gunotsav 2027, with the self-evaluation and external evaluation of schools now set to begin on January 19 and continue until February 5, 2027. The revised schedule replaces the earlier programme, under which the seventh edition of Gunotsav was scheduled from January 6 to February 5, 2027.

The revised schedule was communicated by Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) to the District Mission Coordinators and District Programme Coordinators of all districts. The rescheduling follows an earlier communication issued on August 17, 2026.

According to the revised programme, Phase I will cover 11 districts. Self-evaluation will be conducted on January 19, 2027, while external evaluation will be held on January 20, 21 and 22. The districts covered under this phase are Baksa, Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Tamulpur, Udalguri and West Karbi Anglong.

Phase II, covering 13 districts, will have self-evaluation on January 28, 2027, followed by external evaluation on January 29 and 30. The districts are Barpeta, Bajali, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sribhumi, South Salmara-Mankachar and Tinsukia.

In Phase III, self-evaluation will be conducted on February 2, 2027, while external evaluation will take place on February 3, 4 and 5. The phase will cover Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Morigaon, Majuli, Nalbari and Sonitpur.

A total of 35 districts will be covered in the seventh round of Gunotsav.

SSA has also clarified that Gunotsav activities for Bajali and Tamulpur will be conducted by Barpeta and Baksa districts, respectively.

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