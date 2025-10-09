Assam: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma files defamation case against Akhil Gogoi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly making false and derogatory claims against her.

The case, registered at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) under CR Case No. 502/25, comes after Gogoi accused Sharma and her company, Golden Threads of Assam, of organizing an event at the North East Festival in Singapore.

Sharma's lawyer, Kishor Dutta, spoke on the matter in detail, "On September 30, 2025, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi launched a protest demanding an inquiry into the mysterious demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. During the protest, he accused my client Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, which is completely defamatory and derogatory. So, my client Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has asked me to file a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. The defamation case also names Taufiquddin Ahmed, director of Pratibimba Live. The main point is that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma or her firm Golden Threads had no connection whatsoever with the Northeast Festival in Singapore. My client did not participate in the event". The next hearing is scheduled for October 30, 2025, according to the lawyer.

Also Read: Riniki Bhuyan Sarma files Rs 10-crore defamation case