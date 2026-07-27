Assam: RPF rescues 7 minors across NFR network, reunites youth with family

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued seven minors from railway stations and trains across its network between July 18 and 20 and handed them over to child protection authorities for care and rehabilitation.

On July 18, RPF personnel rescued a 12-year-old boy at New Alipurduar railway station and handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Alipurduar. The following day, RPF rescued four minor girls travelling on Train No. 22504 at New Bongaigaon and handed them over to the CWC, Bongaigaon. At Kishanganj, a 10-year-old boy was rescued from Train No. 15910 and handed over to the Child Help Line.

RPF personnel at Katihar rescued a 14-year-old girl from Katihar railway station and handed her over to Child Line. In another operation, the RPF Train Escort Party rescued another 14-year-old girl travelling on Train No. 12505 and coordinated with the local police for her safe custody. During the same operation, an 18-year-old youth was reunited with his father.

On July 20, RPF personnel at Goalpara rescued a 13-year-old girl from Train No. 75724 and handed her over to the CWC, Goalpara. At Kamakhya railway station, RPF, with the assistance of an NGO, rescued a 16-year-old girl travelling on Train No. 12505 and handed her over to the Railway Child Line in Guwahati.

NFR said the RPF had rescued 430 persons, including children and adults, from railway stations and trains across its network between January and June this year. It added that the force continues to work with Child Welfare Committees, Child Help Line, NGOs and local authorities to protect vulnerable children and reunite them with their families whenever possible, a press release said.

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