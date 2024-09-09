Assam: Rs 30-crore solid waste management plant to be operational from October

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rs. 30 crore solid waste management plant in East Boragaon, Guwahati, which is meant to safeguard the Deepor Beel, should be fully operational by October. Although it was supposed to be finished by 2023, construction will ultimately be finished, and it will be completely operating from October 2024.

Speaking to The Sentinel, a GMC official said, “The plant is almost in its final stages and is partially operational, processing garbage to produce manure. It will be fully operational by this year’s October month.”

Another GMC official said, “Because of its population, the city produces over 700 tonnes of waste every day. For waste management, the government has developed a number of schemes and technologies, and we have also been taking initiatives. As a result, these have led to improvements in solid waste management in recent years.”

The dumping site was originally transferred from West Boragaon in 2021 under a 2019 National Green Tribunal judgement, but it was moved to East Boragaon in June 2022 in response to public protests at the Thermal Power Complex in Chandrapur. Since 2008, the city body has been using the West Boragaon dumping site for 13 years. From around 12 lakh MT of legacy garbage from West Boragaon, about 4 lakh MT had been cleaned and turned into manure.

“The city’s civic body intends to build additional waste transfer stations. Before being delivered to the solid waste management plant site at Belortol in East Boragaon, these stations act as storage and segregation points for the garbage that is collected via door-to-door collection services. Four such stations in Guwahati are currently operational: Adabari, Satgaon, Sundarpur, and Chabipul. There are plans to establish these stations in a few additional places, such as near Guwahati Old Jail at Fancy Bazar, near Purabi Dairy at Six Mile, and Mathgharia. These stations aid in the separation of waste,” said a GMC official.

The official further said, “A method for collecting and appropriately processing the plastic waste generated in the city is being developed by GMC. Cement manufacturers are among the businesses that receive the manure generated from waste for use in nurseries.”

