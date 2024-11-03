Assam: Rs 4.80 - Crore Alcohol Sold in Kamrup Metro during Diwali

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Kamrup Metro witnessed a significant surge in alcohol sales during Diwali, with a total of Rs 4.80 crore worth of liquor sold. On average, Kamrup Metro records around Rs 1 crore in daily alcohol sales. However, sales typically skyrocket during festivals, as seen during Diwali.

Meanwhile, the alcohol sale of 2023 was Rs 6.2 crore. This year’s figure, although impressive, marks a decline from last year’s sales. While this year’s sales have dipped compared to the previous year, the numbers still indicate a substantial demand for liquor during festive periods.

