Assam: Rs 51-crore project for District Library in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati District Library will be transformed into a state-of-the-art building with an 8-storey (basement + ground + 6) infrastructure and an expenditure of Rs 51 crore.

The building will have four dedicated library floors, providing extensive space for a massive collection of books and reading materials. Three general study areas will be available, offering a conducive environment for students and researchers. It will also house a bookstore and a cafeteria.

