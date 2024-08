Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chamber of Commerce state chairman Rupam Goswami was elected as the vice-chairman of CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders). A biennial session was organized in Nagpur, Maharashtra where Rupam Goswami was elected as the vice-chairman of CAIT.

