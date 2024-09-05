Assam: Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha Hails Unified Pension Scheme

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha (SASSM) has welcomed the Assam government's announcement to follow the UPS (Unified Pension Scheme) to be implemented by the Central Government by replacing the NPS (National Pension System). In a statement issued to the media, SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur said, "Though we have welcomed the UPS in place of the NPS, this pension scheme is not exactly what the teachers and other employees want. The UPS is not complementary to the OPS (Old Pension Scheme). However, the decision to implement the UPS is a welcoming gesture. It will be a succour for teachers and other employees."

Barthakur, however, said, "The government has not yet taken its decision on our demand for increasing earned leave from the existing ten days to 30 days, as is the case with other government employees. It's a matter of concern that the recently concluded Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly has not discussed the issue of earned leave for teachers."

While welcoming the government's appointment drive for the regularization of jobs of the contractual and state pool teachers under the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam), Barthakur said, "The government should ensure pay protection of the teachers whose jobs have been regularized."

Barthakur congratulated the teachers whose names have figured in the lists for national, state, and district awards on the occasion of Teachers' Day. He said teachers' achievement of such awards is peerless as they have to work against a whole lot of odds.

