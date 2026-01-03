Assam: Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards (NE) 2025 Results Announced

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The results of the 8th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards (North East) 2025 have been officially announced, recognizing outstanding contributions to cinema from across the region. The awards aim to encourage and honour excellence in filmmaking, acting and technical crafts in Northeast India.

The Best Film award was bagged by APOT (Khasi), directed and produced by Raphael Warjri. The film received a trophy, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The Best Director award went to Prakash Deka for the Assamese film Nora, for which he received a trophy, certificate and Rs 25,000.

Sanjib Sabhapandit won Best Screenwriter for Aakash Heno Nodir Naam (Assamese), while Augustine Kurbah was adjudged Best Music Director for Apot. Aniruddha Barua received the Best Cinematographer award for the Assamese film Taarikh. The Best Sound Designer award went to Manas Protim Goswami for Nora.

Priyakanta Laishram was honoured as Best Film Editor for the Manipuri film Oneness, while Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita won Best Art Director for The Woodcutter (Assamese). In the acting categories, Raju Roy won Best Actor (Male) for Noi Kotha (Assamese), and Rodali Bora was awarded Best Actor (Female) for Burkha – The Veil (Assamese).

The Jury’s Special Mention awards were conferred on actor Jatindra Nath Khanikar for Burkha and Gomon (Assamese), filmmaker Dhiraj Kashyap for his contribution as producer-director, and director Khanjan Kishore Nath for the Karbi film Kangbo Aloti. All winners received certificates and mementos.

The Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards continue to serve as a significant platform for celebrating cinematic talent from the Northeast.

