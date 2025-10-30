Assam: SAKP Hails CM’s Announcement on 8th Pay Commission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has warmly welcomed Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement regarding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission for state government employees.

In a statement by SAKP president Dwipen Sharma expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for aligning the state's decision with that of the Central Government, which has already set the terms and conditions for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Commission is expected to submit its report within 18 months and come into effect from January 2026.

Reflecting on this, the Chief Minister said that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission would be implemented in Assam from the same date and in the same manner as those of the Central Government employees - a commitment that Dwipen Sharma hailed as "a ray of hope" for the state's working and retired employees, teachers, officers, and workers.

The Chief Minister has also directed Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota to initiate all necessary preparations for the early constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. Additionally, the Chief Secretary has requested the Sharma to submit its suggestions and recommendations regarding the terms of reference within 15 days.

Dwipen expressed confidence that the forthcoming Pay Commission will truly reflect and fulfill the expectations of the state's workforce, both serving and retired.

Furthermore, Dwipen extended its sincere appreciation to the Chief Minister for launching cashless medical services under the Mukhyamantrir Lok Sewak Arogya Yojana, marking the beginning of a new phase in government employees' healthcare access through the issuance of health cards.

Also Read: Cabinet Approves 8th Pay Commission for Central Government Employees and Pensioners