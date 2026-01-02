Assam: SAKP hails decision to form 8th pay commission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has warmly welcomed the decision of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to constitute the 8th Pay Commission for state government employees.

In a statement, SAKP expressed hope that the long-standing demands and aspirations of teachers and government employees of Assam would be adequately reflected in the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission, which has been constituted under the chairmanship of former Additional Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Das.

SAKP president Dwipen Sarma and general secretary Pankaj Barman stated that all benefits and facilities should be provided to Assam government employees on par with those enjoyed by Central Government employees. They further demanded that the Pay Commission’s report be implemented within a short time frame and made effective from January 1, 2026.

SAKP also stressed that shortcomings and anomalies of previous pay commissions must be addressed. Emphasizing “parity and not merely similarity” with Central Government pay structures, the Council urged the Pay Commission to ensure equitable and comprehensive recommendations.

The statement noted that various aspects of the 8th Pay Commission were discussed in detail during the delegates’ session of the Council’s 40th General Conference held in Jorhat. The leaders strongly demanded that decisions should be taken after consultations with representatives of teachers’ and employees’ organizations at all levels to remove disparities related to employee efficiency, accountability, qualifications, working environment, training, number of dependent family members, cost of living, social status, distance between production units and markets, and geographical conditions.

Also Read: Cabinet approves ‘terms of reference’ for 8th Central Pay Commission