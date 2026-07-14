Assam: SAMARTH Portal mandatory for FYUGP student migration under NEP 2020

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Assam, has made it mandatory for all student migrations under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) to be processed exclusively through the SAMARTH Lateral Entry Portal, ensuring a transparent and technology-driven implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a notification, the DHE directed all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the state to route admissions and migrations to the 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters only through the portal assamadm-le.samarth.ac.in under the Multiple Entry-Exit, Horizontal Mobility and Lateral Entry provisions.

The notification states that the rule applies to students shifting between different programmes within the same institution as well as those transferring from one institution to another.

The Directorate has strictly prohibited colleges and universities from processing such migrations through offline, manual or any alternative mechanism. Any migration carried out outside the SAMARTH Lateral Entry Portal will be treated as unauthorised and will not be recognised for academic records, credit transfer, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) integration, transcript generation or student lifecycle management.

According to the DHE, the move aims to eliminate discrepancies in academic records, ensure seamless credit transfer, strengthen ABC integration and improve inter-university data synchronisation through a unified digital platform.

The Directorate also informed that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for operating the Lateral Entry Portal will be issued on or after July 15, 2026. Until then, all universities and colleges have been directed to strictly follow the notification and ensure that it is communicated to all departments, admission committees, examination branches and academic staff.

The notification, issued with the approval of the competent authority, has come into force with immediate effect.

Also Read: Assam: SAMARTH Support and Coordination Centre opened at GU