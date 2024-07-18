Assam: SASSM alleges discrimination against teachers on Matri-Pitri Vandana leave

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), a conglomerate of 12 organizations of teachers, has alleged that the state government has been discriminating against the teachers on Matri-Pitri Vandana leave.

Matri-Pitri Vandana is a special casual leave for all Assam government employees to spend their time with their parents.

In a statement, SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur praised the government for this historic and farsighted decision to leave. "Besides ensuring social values, this leave will enhance family bonds. The state government employees will get this special on November 6 and 8, 2024. The special leave will get November 7, a holiday for Chath Puja, November 9 and 10, second Saturday and Sunday, respectively, added to it. Thus, the special leave will be from November 6-10 (five days). On the contrary, the teachers of the state will have to attend their school duty on November 9, as the second and fourth Saturdays are working days for them. To be on duty on November 9, the teachers will have to leave their homes on November 8. We request the government to include November 9 in the Matri-Pitri Vandana leave. We have already sent a letter each to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister to this effect."

