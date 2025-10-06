Assam: SASSM demands high-level probe into death of headmaster Arindam Kundu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has demanded a high-level, impartial investigation into the mysterious death of Arindam Kundu, headmaster in charge of Ujan Nagar Primary School No. 1937 under Shalchapara Primary Education Block in Borkhola constituency of the Cachar district.

According to the SASSM, the body of the late Kundu was discovered near Silchar railway station on September 19 under suspicious circumstances. Kundu, originally from the Dhubri district, had joined Bilaipur Primary School in Hailakandi in 2023 as an assistant teacher before being transferred to Cachar six months later. Despite his reluctance, he was made acting headmaster at his new school and had recently received a transfer order to Bilasipara in his home district. However, he was found dead before he could return home.

SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur and general secretary Utpal Chakraborty expressed concern that several incidents preceding the recovery of the body make the case highly suspicious. They also alleged that complaints against certain individuals have already surfaced in the media.

The teachers’ forum further stated that despite week-long district-level protests, no conclusive progress has been made in the investigation. They fear that the accused might tamper with or destroy evidence amid the ongoing Durga Puja season and administrative delays.

In light of these concerns, the SASSM has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Education Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police, urging them to take swift and impartial action to ensure justice for Arindam Kundu and his bereaved family.

