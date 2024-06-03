Assam: Satgaon Police recover stolen scooty in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Satgaon Police Station successfully recovered a reported stolen scooty, bearing the registration number AS01 BZ 2673. The vehicle was found abandoned in Dolbari.

The scooty, which had been reported missing, was located by the diligent efforts of the Satgaon PS team. Police have initiated the necessary procedures to return the recovered vehicle to its rightful owner.

Also Read: Central Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Scooty (sentinelassam.com)