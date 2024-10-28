Assam: SBI Observed Vigilance Awareness Week in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The State Bank of India, the largest and most trusted commercial bank of the country, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 (VAW-24) from October 28 to November 3 in terms of directives of the Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi, along with various other government offices, PSUs, banks, etc. This year's theme is "Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity" (Satyanistha ki Sanskriti se Rashtra ki Samriddhi). All the branches and offices of SBI have undertaken various activities to be performed during the VAW-2024 with zeal and enthusiasm to generate public awareness against corruption. As part of the programme, an integrity pledge will be taken by all the employees of SBI across the Circle on October 2 at 11 a.m. The Chief General Manager, Guwahati Circle S. Radhakrishnan, will administer the pledge at the local head office, Guwahati.

To make the event more meaningful and attractive, an online quiz competition and essay competition in relevant topics amongst staff members of NE Circle have been organized. Some eminent personalities from law-enforcing agencies will be invited to the local head office in Guwahati to deliver speeches on the importance of vigilante awareness to eradicate corruption from all walks of life. Competitions will be conducted among the students of a number of schools and colleges across the NE states during the VAW-24. Activities, viz., quiz competition, elocution, walkathon, gram sabha, grievance redressal camps, pensioners meet, etc., will be organised by administrative offices, regional business offices, and branches across the circle to create awareness on cyber frauds, Ponzi scams, digital arrests, and also the salient features of the PIDPI Act.

During the weeklong program, SBI, LHO, and Guwahati, along with other offices and branches in the circle, are displaying suitable messages, carrying hoardings, banners, and posters at prominent locations, and distributing handouts and leaflets. Radio jingles will be broadcast during the week, and awareness messages will be displayed in local TV channels to promote a culture of integrity for nations prosperity amongst the general public.

To mark the occasion, the Vigilance Department at SBI, LHO, has identified various awareness programmes, connecting a large number of branches of NE Circle to highlight the importance of anti-corruption and preventive vigilance measures amongst the branch heads and other staff members. Staff orientation and training programs have also been envisaged during this period. It is believed that these awareness programmes and various other anti-corruption measures undertaken/to be conducted by SBI as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week-2024 will go a long way to sensitise its customers and the general public about the importance of the event, stated a press release.

