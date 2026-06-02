Assam: Schools ask to implement 3-year Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Drug-free zones within 500-metre radius

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam has directed all Inspectors of Schools across the state to immediately implement the 3-Year Action Plan under the "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" and declaration of a 500-metre radius around educational institutions as "Drug-Free Zones" in all educational institutions and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three months.

The directive aims to strengthen anti-drug awareness and create a drug-free educational environment in schools across Assam.

As part of the initiative, schools have been instructed to implement the "Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya" programme through the designated portal and ensure strict compliance with the prescribed guidelines.

Among the key measures outlined in the action plan are the declaration of a 500-metre radius around educational institutions as "Drug-Free Zones" with proper signage, integration of age-appropriate substance abuse prevention lessons into school curriculum, and organisation of awareness programmes for students, teachers and parents.

The DSE has also stressed the need for teacher training on early identification of substance abuse cases, referral mechanisms, and implementation of Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEl) guidelines.

Additionally, all schools have been directed to promote tobacco-free and drug-free campuses and observe important awareness days such as World No Tobacco Day and the International Day against Drug Abuse. District-level education authorities have been asked to closely monitor the implementation process and ensure timely execution of the programme.

The ATR submitted by schools must include details of steps taken, progress achieved, awareness activities conducted, compliance status, and supporting photographs/documentation.

The Directorate has termed the matter "most urgent and important," underlining the government's commitment to protecting students from substance abuse and building a healthier academic environment across the state.

Also Read: Assam Initiative: Governor Launches Drug-Free Campaign in Guwahati