Assam: Schools to Observe Swachhata Pakhwada from September 1

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following the direction of the Department of School Education, Government of India, Assam will also observe Swachhata Pakhwada in all educational institutions from September 1 to September 15.

Earlier, Swachhata Pakhwada was to be observed in the month of August. Samagra Siksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all the District Mission Coordinator and the District Programme Coordinators of all districts to observe the Swachhata Pakhwada 2024.

In the letter, SSA said, “Like previous year, this year also, the Department of School Education, Government of India, has been directed to observe Swachhta Pakhwada in convergence with the Ministry of Jal Shakti with a focus on cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene practices in educational institutions across the state from September 1 to September 15.”

The letter further said, “You are therefore directed to instruct schools under your jurisdiction to observe the Swachhata Pakhwada week and carry out all the suggested activities day-wise.”

