Assam: SEBA changes weightage of marks for class IX annual exam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has modified its earlier notification issued on March 18, 2024, in the maximum weightage of marks for the annual examination for Class IX with the inclusion of 10 marks from the Gunotsav.

The weightage of marks for the Class IX annual examination, according to the new notification, are: 20 percent of the first unit test of 50 marks, i.e., 10 marks; 30 percent of the half-yearly examination of 100 marks, i.e., 30 marks; 20 percent of the second unit test of 50 marks, i.e., 10 marks; 40 percent of the annual examination of 100 marks, i.e., 40 marks; and 10 percent out of 100 marks from Gunotsav, i.e., 10 marks.

This weightage of marks is only for government and provincialized schools in the state. In the case of non-provincialized and private schools outside the purview of Gunotsav, 50 percent weightage of marks will be considered in the annual examination instead of 40 percent as is the case with the government and provincialized schools.

