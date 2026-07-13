Assam Secretariat Services’ Association Welcomes Paternity Leave

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Secretariat Services’ Association (ASSA) has welcomed the Assam Government’s announcement to introduce paternity leave for state government employees in the 2026–27 Budget, describing it as a significant welfare measure for employees.

In a statement, Chandan Saikia, General Secretary of the ASSA, expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister, and the officers and staff of the Finance Department for including the provision in the Budget.

Saikia said that while employees of the Central Government and several states, including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, have long been enjoying paternity leave to support the care of newborn children, Assam government employees had so far been deprived of this benefit.

He recalled that the Association had submitted a memorandum to the state government on April 30, 2024, urging the introduction of paternity leave in the larger interest of government employees. The issue was also raised during a courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister on June 7, 2026, along with several other employee welfare matters.

According to Saikia, the government’s decision to introduce paternity leave will greatly benefit employees across the state and promote a better work-life balance for families with newborn children.

Saikia also welcomed other employee-friendly measures announced in the Budget, including the enhancement of the home loan limit for urban employees to Rs 50 lakh, an increase in the interest subsidy on electric vehicles to 4%, and the revision of the compassionate family pension.

He further expressed hope that these initiatives would improve the welfare of government employees and motivate them to serve the people with greater dedication while contributing to the state’s overall development.

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