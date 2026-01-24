Assam set for Rs 70-crore upgrade with tourist jetty at Uzan Bazar, Rs 144-crore approach corridor at Bogibeel

GUWAHATI: The third meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC 3.0) concluded with a comprehensive roadmap to expand India’s inland water transport network, approve major infrastructure investments, and strengthen Centre–State coordination to unlock the full economic potential of the country’s rivers.

The IWDC 3.0, chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, cleared Rs 900-crore new inland waterways projects, including the Rs 70-crore upgrade with a tourist jetty at Uzanbazar and the Rs 144-crore approach corridor at Bogibeel in Assam.

“The Northeast holds a central place in India’s inland waterways vision. With its vast river network, the region has the potential to emerge as a major hub for sustainable transport, trade, and tourism. The development of 85 jetties with an investment of over Rs 500 crore will significantly strengthen connectivity, integrate regional logistics, and create new livelihood opportunities for riverine communities. Inland waterways will not only bring the Northeast closer to national markets but also unlock its role as a gateway for growth, prosperity, and regional integration,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

“For Assam, the Council has noted the Rs 70-crore cruise terminal at Uzan Bazar Ghat in Guwahati and a Rs 144-crore approach road connectivity project to the Bogibeel River Port in Dibrugarh. These projects will significantly strengthen the state’s inland waterway infrastructure, boost river cruise tourism, and improve last-mile connectivity. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the Northeast as the Ashta Lakshmi engine of growth, these initiatives will create new opportunities for trade, employment, and sustainable development along the Brahmaputra,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal further said, “The success of initiatives such as Kochi Water Metro shows how rivers can transform urban mobility, and we’re committed to replicating this model across cities, including Guwahati, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Patna, and Varanasi, ensuring that India’s waterway drive inclusive growth on the path to Viksit Bharat.” This has been stated in a press release.

Also Read: FIR Lodged for Forgery of Official Letterhead and Signature of Sarbananda Sonowal