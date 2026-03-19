Assam Sets March 20 Deadline for Salary and Pension Bill Submissions

The Finance Department of the Government of Assam has set March 20, 2026 as the deadline for submitting salary and pension-related bills at all state treasuries, in a move aimed at preventing the usual year-end rush as the 2025–26 financial year draws to a close.

The directive was issued through a wireless telegraphy (WT) message from Dispur and has been communicated to treasury officers, district commissioners, co-district commissioners, and other administrative authorities across the state.

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