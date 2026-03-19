Assam Sets March 20 Deadline for Salary and Pension Bill Submissions

The Finance Department of the Government of Assam has set March 20, 2026 as the deadline for submitting salary and pension-related bills at all state treasuries, in a move aimed at preventing the usual year-end rush as the 2025–26 financial year draws to a close.
The directive was issued through a wireless telegraphy (WT) message from Dispur and has been communicated to treasury officers, district commissioners, co-district commissioners, and other administrative authorities across the state.
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The deadline applies to a broad range of payment categories, including regular salary, arrear salary, grants-in-aid salary, wages, pension, and pensionary benefits.
All departments have been directed to ensure their bills reach the respective treasuries by March 20 without exception.
The Finance Department said the directive is intended to bring order to the bill processing system during the closing days of the financial year — a period that typically sees a heavy surge of last-minute submissions at treasuries across the state.
By setting a firm cutoff date, the department hopes to ease congestion and ensure smoother processing for all pending payments before the financial year ends.
The order has been widely circulated to all administrative departments, heads of departments, district authorities, and drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) for compliance.