Assam: Shab-e-Barat to be Observed on February 3, 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Hilal Committee, Assam has announced that Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, across India, including Assam. In a statement, committee president Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmad Qasimi and secretary general Alhaj Imdad Hussain informed about the Shab-e-Barat timing. The committee extended its greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of the sacred night. Shab-e-Barat, regarded as a night of prayer and seeking forgiveness in the Islamic faith, will be observed with religious devotion and special prayers in mosques and homes.

Also Read: Assam: Shab-e-Barat to be observed on February 13