Assam: Sharp rise in egg prices worries consumers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Consumers across Assam have been hit by a sudden spike in egg prices, as rates increased by nearly Rs 3 per piece within just a few days, pushing the retail cost to Rs 10 per egg. The surge has resulted in a tray of 30 eggs being sold for Rs 240 to Rs 260 in markets across the city.

Vendors reported that the wholesale price of eggs had climbed steadily over the past fortnight. A seller at Beltola market said traders were now purchasing eggs at Rs 8 each, compared with earlier rates of around Rs 210 to Rs 220 per tray just a week ago. He added that if the trend continued, the price could soon reach Rs 280 per tray.

Wholesalers confirmed the rise, stating that cartons previously priced at Rs 1,400 had now increased to as much as Rs 1,550 in some locations. They suggested that the current surge was the steepest witnessed in recent months.

Many households expressed difficulty in managing the increasing cost of essential items. A resident of Hatigaon said eggs had been one of the most accessible protein sources for families and that the price rise had strained monthly budgets. Students depending on eggs as part of their regular diet also voiced concern, warning that further hikes could limit their intake.

Market sources indicated that the rise was not isolated to Assam, but part of a nationwide trend. As the State relies largely on supplies from other regions, the impact had been more severe. Wholesalers attributed the escalation to rising demand in production zones and the stocking of large quantities in cold storage ahead of the festive season.

Some consumers urged authorities to intervene and prevent hoarding, noting that essential food items such as eggs must remain affordable for all sections of society.

With general inflation already affecting several commodities, the surge in egg prices has become an added financial pressure for families across the State.

