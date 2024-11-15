Assam: ‘Show Cause’ notice to 31 schools for zero attendance

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a crackdown on negligence, the Samagra Sikhsha, Assam (SSA) has taken strict action against irregular attendance of students and duties of Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC). On November 13, it has come to notice that under a Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Rangia, Kamrup district, students’ attendance was recorded as zero in 31 schools, as per the Shiksha Setu portal.

The BEEO, Rangia, has issued a stern warning to the heads of these schools, stating that they have been charged with violating government orders and neglecting their duties by failing to take students’ attendance. To address this issue, the BEEO has issued a ‘show cause’ notice to the school heads, directing them to submit a written statement within five days explaining why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.

On the other hand, the SSA has accepted the request for the release of 31 Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) and in-charge CRCCs from their duties.

All these 31 CRCCs had requested the authority to release them from their posts and duty on October 22, 2024. SSA accepted the request and released them of their duties. They are required to report to their parent schools immediately and must submit their official documents, records, or materials related to their CRCC roles to the District Mission Coordinator SSA, Kamrup (M).

