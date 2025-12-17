Assam: Show-cause notice to assistant teacher for criticizing government

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam has issued a show-cause notice to an assistant teacher for allegedly criticizing the state government before the electronic media, in violation of service conduct rules.

According to an official communication issued from the Office of the DSE, Tarun Chandra Nath, Assistant Teacher of Missamari Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur district, was found to have attended press conferences on December 3 and December 7, 2025. During these press conferences, he reportedly made statements criticizing the government, which were later circulated widely on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

The notice states that such actions are in clear violation of Rule 7 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which bars government servants from making adverse criticism of government policy or actions before the press or electronic media beyond their official capacity. “The above act on your part and holding press conference at your own as well as criticism of Government before the electronic media is clear violation of Rule 7 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965,” the notice reads.

In view of the alleged misconduct, the competent authority has asked the teacher to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him. He has been directed to submit his written reply in defence within 10 days from the date of receipt of the communication, with an intimation to the undersigned authority.

