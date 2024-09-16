Assam: Special Task Force Nabs UKNA Cadre in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam has apprehended a top cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), LS Yosef Chongloi, during an operation in Beltola, Guwahati.

Chongloi, finance secretary of UKNA, is a prime suspect in the Saparmaina bridge blast on NH-2 and IOCL convoy attack in Manipur.

The current unrest in Manipur and the search operation by the security force might been the reason behind the militants to enter Assam.

