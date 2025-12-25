Assam: SSA announces comprehensive development programme for Ka-Shreni

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has announced the implementation of the Comprehensive Development of Children (CDC) initiative for Ka-Shreni/Balvatika III (pre-primary) students in government and provincialized schools across the state during the financial year 2025–26. The programme will be carried out in collaboration with the Pratham Education Foundation. Two Educational Fairs will be held on December 26, 2025, and February 20, 2026.

The initiative aims to strengthen key Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) domains—physical, socio-emotional, cognitive, language and early numeracy—among Ka-Shreni students, with the active involvement of mothers, parents and guardians.

For implementing the programme, each school will receive financial assistance from SSA. Under the December 2025 programme, each school will receive Rs 600 for conducting the School Readiness Mela/Educational Fair. For the second Educational Fair and mothers’ workshop, scheduled in February 2026, each school will receive an additional Rs 600.

To conduct the programme, educational materials such as child information cards, idea cards for parents and teacher manuals will be provided through the District Mission Offices (DMOs) of SSA. At least two special Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) will be conducted to orient parents and review children’s progress. Teachers and parent volunteers will demonstrate activities using the Idea Cards at themed counters focusing on different ECCE domains. The programme emphasizes parental engagement at home, regular follow-up of activities, and the creation of a child-friendly environment through interactive and inclusive school events. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance school readiness and the holistic development of pre-primary children across Assam.

