Assam: SSA extends the last date for school uniform procurement & distribution

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SSA Mission Director has extended the last date for procurement and distribution of school uniforms from elementary to secondary up to February 28. The last date set earlier was February 17.

In his notification to all district commissioners and principal secretaries of the three autonomous councils, SSA Mission Director Dr. Om Prakash said, "…it is informed to you that in order to ensure the quality of school uniforms for the students of both elementary and secondary level schools, the time of procurement and clearance of bills has been extended till February 28, 2024, in case of student enrolment in the school less than 166. For those schools that have more than 166 students, follow the timeline as per the Assam Public Procurement Act and Rules. You are, therefore, requested to ensure the purchase of school uniforms within the stipulated time, maintaining the quality of the uniform at any cost. The other terms and condition will remain the same as per the earlier communications."

It is worth mentioning that the Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the unusual haste adopted by the Education Department in providing school uniforms to students. In its letter to the Chief Minister, the Association said that such haste in providing uniforms to the students led to irregularities last year. Even questions were raised about the quality of the uniform provided to the students. The quality of uniforms stirred up a debate in the ongoing Budget Session of the State Assembly, they said, adding that students from around 3,000 schools did not get uniforms due to the unusual haste.

Also Read: School uniforms: Teachers’ body seeks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention