Assam: SSA launches TaRL programme from Class III-V

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), in collaboration with the Pratham Education Foundation, has intensified efforts to improve foundational literacy and numeracy among students of Classes III to V through the “Teaching at the Right Level” (TaRL) initiative. The evidence-based programme aims to equip children with essential reading and arithmetic skills within a short period, ensuring a strong academic foundation for future learning.

To ensure effective implementation, SSA has issued detailed directives to district and block-level education authorities, along with principals of DIET, BTC, and Normal Schools. Under the guidelines, District Programme Officers (DPOs), Block Coordinators, Education Resource Persons (ERPs), and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) will be responsible for monitoring progress. CRCCs must cover all allotted schools within two weeks, with a mandatory minimum of five school visits per week.

Additionally, Chairmen, BACG in-charge DIET lecturers, and Block Resource Centre Coordinators (BRCs) will visit at least three schools per week to oversee progress. Principals of DIETs, BTCs, and Normal Schools have also been directed to engage lecturers for academic support and upload monitoring data to the school visit record portal.

Officials highlighted that the initiative underscores Assam’s commitment to improving the quality of school education and ensuring that every child achieves critical learning milestones at the foundational stage.

