Assam: SSA staff issue Aug 5 deadline to release pending salaries

Four months without pay



STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Residential Special Training Centre Employees’ Association has warned that it will gherao the office of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) if pending salaries and funds for children’s meals are not released by August 5.

In a statement, association president Abdur Rajib and general secretary Rekha Rani Deka alleged that employees of Residential Special Training Centres have not received salaries for the past four months. They also claimed that funds earmarked for children’s meals at the centres have remained unpaid during the same period.

The association said the prolonged delay had created severe hardship, particularly for employees in flood-affected districts of Upper Assam, many of whom were struggling to support their families without salaries. It further alleged that the non-release of meal funds had adversely affected children enrolled in Residential Special Training Centres under Samagra Shiksha.

Referring to the Education Minister’s recent statement in the Assam Legislative Assembly on reforms in Samagra Shiksha, the association alleged that despite official claims of reforms, employees continued to face delays in salary payments and other financial support. The association stated that teachers, instructors and other staff working in Residential and Non-Residential Special Training Centres have been instrumental in bringing out-of-school children and child labourers into the formal education system. It alleged that although they have been serving since 2003, they have neither been regularised nor provided with adequate remuneration.

Demanding the immediate release of all pending salaries and meal funds, the association warned that it would launch a gherao of the Samagra Shiksha Assam office if the dues were not cleared by August 5.

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