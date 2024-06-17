Assam: SSA urges timely submission of free textbook receipt details

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has mandated all schools across the state to submit detailed records of free textbook receipts through the Shiksha Setu portal by June 25. This directive comes in the wake of recent allegations that several schools have failed to receive their full allotment of textbooks, even as the academic session commenced on April 1.

With an estimated 45,000 schools spread across Assam, the initiative has seen mixed participation thus far. As of the deadline on June 12, only 17,817 schools have reported their status on the portal, highlighting the urgency for remaining institutions to comply with the submission requirements promptly.

Under the instructions issued by the education department, each school is required to furnish comprehensive details regarding the textbooks received, distributed, and still required. This includes specifying the class, textbook names, and quantities, facilitating a streamlined approach to identifying schools in need of additional support.

Recognising the critical role of timely textbook provision in enhancing educational outcomes, the department has also announced plans to expedite deliveries to schools that have reported shortages. This proactive step aims to mitigate any disruptions in students' learning due to inadequate study materials.

The Shiksha Setu portal serves as a pivotal platform for consolidating this information, enabling authorities to monitor distribution progress and address discrepancies effectively. By centralising data on textbook requisitions and allocations, Samagra Shiksha Assam seeks to uphold standards of fairness and equity in educational access across all schools in the state.

Education officials have emphasised the importance of accurate and punctual reporting from schools, underscoring the portal's role in fostering transparency and accountability in the distribution process. They urge all remaining schools to expedite their submissions to ensure comprehensive and up-to-date records are maintained.

